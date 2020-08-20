Central govt invites bids from merchant bankers to manage stake sale in IRCTC

Government has set a disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for FY21 including privatization of Air India and BPCL but yet to carry out any disinvestment in the current fiscal. DIPAM has extended the deadline to bid for Air India for the third time last month till August 31 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activities globally. It has also extended deadline of privatizing BPCL till 30 September. DIPAM missed the disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore for 2019-20 by ₹14,701 crore as it had to defer a number of offers for sale (OFS) such as Coal India, SAIL, NMDC, PFC, IRCON and Hindustan Aeronautics planned towards the end of the financial year because of the volatility in the equity market. It completed the last deal of the financial year last week with NTPC Ltd buying government’s stakes in THDC India Ltd and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (NEEPCO) for Rs11,500 crore.