Union minister Jitendra Singh today informed that a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job aspirants will be conducted across the country from early 2022.

He said this unique initiative undertaken with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs was scheduled to take off before the end of this year, but was likely to get delayed on account of the pandemic.

The minister said that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting Common Eligibility Test has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet. The NRA will conduct CET to screen or shortlist candidates for jobs in government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Singh said that the NRA will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group-‘B’ and ‘C’ (non-technical) posts. "The most significant feature of this reform is that every district in the country will have at least one Examination Centre which would greatly enhance access to the candidates living in far-flung areas," he added.

Singh said that the historic reform will provide a level playing field to all the candidates, regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status. "There will also be a huge benefit to women and Divyang candidates and for those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to multiple Centres," the Union minister added.

Singh said that the push given to DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) in the last seven years by the Modi government resulted in a number of innovations and reforms for the common public good.

Referring to a series of decisions since May 2014, he said that the decision to do away with the time old practice of getting documents attested by a gazetted officer and replacing the same with self-attestation, three-month Central Government stint as Assistant Secretaries for IAS officers in the beginning of their career are far reaching in nature.

Speaking about the e-Book IAS Civil List 2021, Singh said the dynamic list will help in selecting the right officer for the right assignment based on available profile and is a vital source of information on the officers manning various posts for the general public.

He said the e-book IAS Civil list is an effort by the Department to contribute towards Digital India initiative of the Government of India. "This effort will also ensure economic utilization of resources by reducing the burden on government exchequer," he added.

The IAS Civil List contains vital information in respect of officers’ batch, cadre, present posting, pay scale, qualification and date of superannuation along with their overall cadre-wise strength, number of IAS officers retiring in next five years including number of IAS officers appointed on the basis of Civil Services Examination from 1969 onwards.

