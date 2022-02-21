Central govt, Panacea Biotec to jointly develop new Covid-19 vaccines

“Over the past two years, coronaviruses have demonstrated their pandemic potential with devastating effect. SARS-CoV -2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - will not be the last coronavirus to infect humans, and there's nothing to stop the next one being even more deadly or contagious. It's therefore vital for global health security that we invest now in research to develop vaccines that are broadly protective against variants of SARS-CoV -2 and other coronaviruses before they emerge," said Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.