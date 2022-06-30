Central govt revises pension, compassionate benefits of these beneficiaries

Informing about the pension revision by the center, the office memorandum said, "Based on representations received from some pensioners and also some court decisions in this regard, the matter has been re-considered in consultation with Department of Expenditure. It has now been decided that the provisions contained in this Department's OMs No.45/86/97-P&PW(A)-Part Ill dated 10.02.1998 and No. 45/10/98-P&PW(A) dated 17.12.1998 regarding revision of pension/family pension after 5th CPC, para 4.2 of this Department's OM No.38/37/08-P&PW(A) dated 01.09.2008 (as amended /clarified from time to time) regarding revision of pension/family pension after 6th CPC and this Department's OM No.38/37/2016-P&PW(A) dated 12.05.2017 regarding revision of pension/family pension after 7th CPC by notional fixation of pay, would also be applicable for revision of pension/family pension in respect of pensioners who were drawing compulsory retirement pension or compassionate allowance. Accordingly, pension/family pension of such pensioners/family pensioners shall be revised w.e.f. 01.01.1996, 01.01.2006 and 01.01.2016 in accordance with the aforesaid orders issued for revision of pension of the pre- 1996, pre-2006 and pre-2016 pensioners/family pensioners, respectively."