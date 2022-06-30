Central govt revises pension, compassionate benefits of these beneficiaries

The Ministry of Personnel & Pensioners' Welfare has issued office memorandum in regard to revision of pension of pre-1996 pensioners (5th CPC), pre-2006 pensioners (6th CPC) and pre-2016 pensioners (7th CPC)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The central government has revised pension, family pension and other compassionate benefits being given to the central government employees and their dependents under the 5th, 6th and 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The Ministry of Personnel & Pensioners' Welfare has issued office memorandum in this regard issuing revision of pension pre-1996 pensioners (5th CPC), pre-2006 pensioners (6th CPC) and pre-2016 pensioners (7th CPC).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The central government has revised pension, family pension and other compassionate benefits being given to the central government employees and their dependents under the 5th, 6th and 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The Ministry of Personnel & Pensioners' Welfare has issued office memorandum in this regard issuing revision of pension pre-1996 pensioners (5th CPC), pre-2006 pensioners (6th CPC) and pre-2016 pensioners (7th CPC).
Informing about the pension revision by the center, the office memorandum said, "Based on representations received from some pensioners and also some court decisions in this regard, the matter has been re-considered in consultation with Department of Expenditure. It has now been decided that the provisions contained in this Department's OMs No.45/86/97-P&PW(A)-Part Ill dated 10.02.1998 and No. 45/10/98-P&PW(A) dated 17.12.1998 regarding revision of pension/family pension after 5th CPC, para 4.2 of this Department's OM No.38/37/08-P&PW(A) dated 01.09.2008 (as amended /clarified from time to time) regarding revision of pension/family pension after 6th CPC and this Department's OM No.38/37/2016-P&PW(A) dated 12.05.2017 regarding revision of pension/family pension after 7th CPC by notional fixation of pay, would also be applicable for revision of pension/family pension in respect of pensioners who were drawing compulsory retirement pension or compassionate allowance. Accordingly, pension/family pension of such pensioners/family pensioners shall be revised w.e.f. 01.01.1996, 01.01.2006 and 01.01.2016 in accordance with the aforesaid orders issued for revision of pension of the pre- 1996, pre-2006 and pre-2016 pensioners/family pensioners, respectively."
Informing about the pension revision by the center, the office memorandum said, "Based on representations received from some pensioners and also some court decisions in this regard, the matter has been re-considered in consultation with Department of Expenditure. It has now been decided that the provisions contained in this Department's OMs No.45/86/97-P&PW(A)-Part Ill dated 10.02.1998 and No. 45/10/98-P&PW(A) dated 17.12.1998 regarding revision of pension/family pension after 5th CPC, para 4.2 of this Department's OM No.38/37/08-P&PW(A) dated 01.09.2008 (as amended /clarified from time to time) regarding revision of pension/family pension after 6th CPC and this Department's OM No.38/37/2016-P&PW(A) dated 12.05.2017 regarding revision of pension/family pension after 7th CPC by notional fixation of pay, would also be applicable for revision of pension/family pension in respect of pensioners who were drawing compulsory retirement pension or compassionate allowance. Accordingly, pension/family pension of such pensioners/family pensioners shall be revised w.e.f. 01.01.1996, 01.01.2006 and 01.01.2016 in accordance with the aforesaid orders issued for revision of pension of the pre- 1996, pre-2006 and pre-2016 pensioners/family pensioners, respectively."
In cases where compulsory retirement pension or compassionate allowance was sanctioned at a rate which was less than full pension, the revised pension computed as per the aforesaid OMs would be proportionate to the reduced initial pension/compassionate allowance which was sanctioned on compulsory retirement/dismissal/removal. In other words, the revised pension/compassionate allowance computed as per the aforesaid OMs would be reduced by the same percentage by which the initial pension was reduced at the time of sanction of pension/compassionate allowance on compulsory retirement/ dismissal/ removal. In cases where the compulsory retirement pension was given in full without any reduction, the revised pension computed as per the aforesaid OMs would also be given in full without any reduction.
In cases where compulsory retirement pension or compassionate allowance was sanctioned at a rate which was less than full pension, the revised pension computed as per the aforesaid OMs would be proportionate to the reduced initial pension/compassionate allowance which was sanctioned on compulsory retirement/dismissal/removal. In other words, the revised pension/compassionate allowance computed as per the aforesaid OMs would be reduced by the same percentage by which the initial pension was reduced at the time of sanction of pension/compassionate allowance on compulsory retirement/ dismissal/ removal. In cases where the compulsory retirement pension was given in full without any reduction, the revised pension computed as per the aforesaid OMs would also be given in full without any reduction.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There will be no reduction in the amount of family pension computed as per the aforesaid OMs in any case, including in cases where the amount of initial compulsory retirement pension/compassionate allowance was less than full pension.
There will be no reduction in the amount of family pension computed as per the aforesaid OMs in any case, including in cases where the amount of initial compulsory retirement pension/compassionate allowance was less than full pension.