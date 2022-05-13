Central govt’s fiscal policies fanned inflation, says Tamil Nadu FM

Inflation is managed largely through monetary policy and to a lesser extent by fiscal policy at the Union level. At the fiscal level you are kind of manipulating variables that are only likely to have medium to long term consequences, and relatively few variables that can have immediate consequences, whereas, monetary policy by design has immediate consequences, whether it is liquidity ratios or money supply. If you do something wrong for a long time, may be you escape the consequences because the market and (economic) cycles are going your way for a while, but eventually you have to pay the piper. What we’re seeing now is bad fiscal policy by the Union government for many years, exacerbated by the RBI being too slow to move on monetary policy. While there are external factors beyond our control, including disruption in the supply chain, uncertainty and uneven recovery from the pandemic, I would point to profoundly bad policies by the government of India over the last eight years and the lack of timely action that we are doing now, which in my opinion is too late. They should have started reacting earlier, when they first saw the signs of inflation, months ago.

