Central govt says no proposal for restoration of old pension scheme

In response to the proposals of these state governments, PFRDA has informed the respective states that "there is no provision under Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013 read along with PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations, 2015, and other relevant Regulations," which are already deposited both in the form of government contribution and employees' contribution towards NPS, along with accruals, can be refunded and deposited back to the state government."