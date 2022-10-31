New Delhi: Various schemes of the central government are reaching every part of the country, benefitting millions without discrimination, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Addressing Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, the prime minister that free vaccines are available to people of Siang in Arunachal Pradesh as easily as people in Surat, Gujarat. “Medical institutions like AIIMS can be found in Bilaspur, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Rajkot and other parts of the country. The development work of defence corridors is in full swing in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Even though different languages are spoken in different parts of the country, the government schemes are reaching everyone while connecting last person in the queue."

He added that millions of people in the country have waited for decades to avail basic needs. “The smaller the gap between infrastructure, the stronger the unity. India is working on the principle of saturation with the objective that the benefit of every scheme should reach every beneficiary. Schemes like Housing for All, Digital Connectivity for All, Clean Cooking for All, and Electricity for All are a few examples. The mission of reaching 100% citizens is not limited to similar facilities but stresses a common objective of united goals, united development and united effort."

PM Modi said the basic necessities of life are becoming a medium for the common man’s faith in the country. “Every Indian will have equal opportunities, and there will be a sense of equality. Today the country is witnessing that vision come true."

Underlining the significance of Ekta Diwas in 2022, PM Modi said, “Unity is essential at every stage, be it family, society or nation. This feeling is manifested all over the country in the form of 75,000 Ekta Runs everywhere. The entire country is drawing inspiration from the resolute determination of Sardar Patel. Every citizen is taking a pledge for the unity of the country and to evoke ‘Panch Pran’. With this sense of responsibility, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas will become a reality and India will move forward on the path of development."

The prime minister also paid homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity.