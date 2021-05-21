Central govt stares at dip in revenue collections

Early signals of the economic impact of the second wave include the decline in electronic permits generated by businesses for the transportation of goods. E-way bill generation contracted 17.5% in April to 58.7 million from the previous month. On average, over 1.2 million e-way bills were raised daily in the first fortnight of this month from 1.95 million in April, according to data available with the GSTN Network. However, the average e-way bills raised in May this year is more than the daily average of 849,756 seen a year ago. Growth in GST receipts from imports (IGST), too, declined in April after three straight months of growth. IGST receipts from imports stood at ₹29,599 crore in April, after touching ₹31,097 crore in March, a near 5% drop. Non-oil, non-gold imports fell by 3.4% in April to ₹2,861 crore from the previous month. Year-on-year comparisons could be misleading as the country was in a national lockdown early in FY21.