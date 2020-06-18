Central govt will provide 500 additional ventilators and 650 additional ambulances to hospitals in Delhi, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Delhi has been one of the worst affected places in India with more than 47,000 cases and a death toll north of 1,900.

G Kishan Reddy also said that Delhi is preparing to increase the tests it is conducting for covid-19 and plans to test 6 lakh tests through rapid antigen methodology at 169 new facilities in the capital.

Union Minister Amit Shah earlier this week had met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the situation in Delhi and a slew of measures were announced to control the situation, including proving rail coaches as isolation wards for patients suffering from the virus.

Delhi health minister Satyender Jain as been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus, while on Wednesday Aam Aadmi Party MLA Aatishi also tested positive.

