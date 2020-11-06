Central govt working to reduce air pollution as Covid infections rise

As high pollution levels could make people more prone to catching the coronavirus infection which manifests itself in the respiratory tract, central government on Friday said that it has been working constantly on all the fronts to mitigate of air pollution.

Expressing concern over the pollution level in the northern parts of the country especially national capital Delhi, Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Environment, Forest and climate Change said that the government is working towards abatement of air pollution by working at the source level, be it industries or thermal power stations, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition waste or stubble burning, which are the major sources of pollution generation. Speaking at the virtual inauguration of country's first demonstration plant which produces compressed biogas from biomass, developed by Praj technologies in Pune, Javadekar said that stubble burning is another cause of concern.

The minister said that Central government’s Pusa institute has demonstrated a decomposer technology which converts stubble to manure and is being experimented on a pilot basis in five states including Delhi and its trial is on. “It will help in dealing with crop residue and is cheap as well. In the future, there will be several ways, both in-situ and ex-situ, to fight against the problem of pollution emerging out of stubble burning," he said.

The number of covid-19 cases in India breached the 8.4 million mark on Friday with 47,638 fresh confirmed cases in last 24 hours. There is however a decline in average daily new cases for last five weeks. From registering more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October, the average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases, the government said.

As the total number of cases swelled to 84,12, 528, the deaths were summed to 1,25,533. The active cases stand at 5,20,773 in India as on Friday comprising 6.19% of the total positive cases of the country. The union health ministry said that 79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra is reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 9,000 cases.

At least 670 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, ten States/UTs account for nearly 86%. More than 38% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (256 deaths). Delhi follows with 66 new deaths, the union health ministry said.

As the country is witnessing an ongoing festive season and the winter is also settling in, the air quality is worsening in several parts of the country especially in the Northern Indian states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last month said that studies have proven that long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from Covid-19. "There have been studies from Europe and US, where they have looked at polluted areas and have compared mortality during lockdown and correlation with pollution. It is found that pollution is contributing to mortality in covid-19, that's well established by studies," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General ICMR had said in a press briefing.

According to a study, published in Cardiovascular Research last , scientists estimated that about 15% of deaths worldwide from covid-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution. In Europe the proportion was about 19%, in North America it was 17%, and in East Asia about 27%. Meanwhile, a new scientific analysis from Harvard University of more than 3,000 counties in the US released this week has found that people with long-term exposure to air pollution may be more likely to die from covid-19. The study that is published in the journal Science Advances, investigated the impact of long-term exposure to PM 2.5 pollutants - tiny particles in the air that are two- and one-half microns or less in width - on covid-19 mortality rates in 3089 counties in the US, "covering 98% of the population."

The study found that "higher historical exposure" to these particulate pollutants is associated with greater county-level covid-19 mortality rates after accounting for several area-level risk factors. The scientists indicated that the prolonged exposure to air pollution may also impair the immune system. "Chronic exposure to PM2.5 causes alveolar ACE-2 receptor overexpression and impairs host defences. This could cause a more severe form of COVID-19 in ACE-2 depleted lungs, increasing the likelihood of poor outcomes, including death," the study said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via