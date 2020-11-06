Central govt working to reduce air pollution as Covid infections rise

According to a study, published in Cardiovascular Research last , scientists estimated that about 15% of deaths worldwide from covid-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution. In Europe the proportion was about 19%, in North America it was 17%, and in East Asia about 27%. Meanwhile, a new scientific analysis from Harvard University of more than 3,000 counties in the US released this week has found that people with long-term exposure to air pollution may be more likely to die from covid-19. The study that is published in the journal Science Advances, investigated the impact of long-term exposure to PM 2.5 pollutants - tiny particles in the air that are two- and one-half microns or less in width - on covid-19 mortality rates in 3089 counties in the US, "covering 98% of the population."