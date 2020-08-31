Central health database on covid patients could be created: Labour panel

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to create central data bank of people who have affected by Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The information was provided to parliamentarians during a meeting of standing committee on Labour on Monday.

In its final hearing before the parliamentary committee before the report is submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, health officials present for the meeting said that the union government was mulling over taking a policy decision on health care facilities since the government believes that post Covid-19 health care facility will require greater care.

“During the meeting, the representatives of the union government informed parliamentarians that since many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 have complained of different complications after recovering, so the union government is mulling over the possibility of taking a policy decision in this aspect," said those in the know of development.

Members of the committee were also told by health ministry officials that since most of the data on number of patients and people getting affected by Covid-19 was being collected by state governments, the union government was also going to create a data bank of all people affected by Covid-19.

In the course of discussion, health ministry officials also informed that poor health care facilities and infrastructure was affecting the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Health ministry officials also informed parliamentarians that the claims of Ayushman Bharat had went down in states like Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

“There has been a slight increase in the claims of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But the problem before the union government is that states like Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi do not have Ayushman Bharat. People, especially poor, faced some problems in the absence of Ayushman Bharat in these four states although health facilities in Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata are better as compared to other states," said those in the know of development.

Members of the health ministry also informed the parliamentary panel that it was working on policy of 3Ts to counter Covid-19. “The health secretary had written a letter to all chief secretaries in May and emphasised on the need to follow three T formula of the union governments which basically means Test, Track and Treat," said those in the know of development.

The government also informed the standing committee that since 1 April when the nationwide lockdown started, over 14.8 lakh e-cards of Ayushman Bharat programme were issued nationally in three months.

The labour committee has held five rounds of meetings to discuss the impact of covid-19 pandemic and the nearly three month long national lockdown to control the spread of the pandemic. According to another panel member aware of developments, said that the list of suggestions by the panel could focus on two key things – free food grain scheme and affordable rental housing scheme.

“We have had many queries with respect to the schemes around the free food grain and housing. While the committee feels that the distribution mechanism of food grains is not upto the mark, the housing scheme seems good more on paper with very less immediate actionable gains. We are going to raise both these issues in our submission," another senior panel member said requesting anonymity.

