Central health database on covid patients could be created: Labour panel

“There has been a slight increase in the claims of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But the problem before the union government is that states like Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi do not have Ayushman Bharat. People, especially poor, faced some problems in the absence of Ayushman Bharat in these four states although health facilities in Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata are better as compared to other states," said those in the know of development.