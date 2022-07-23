OPEN APP
Amid the common citizens feeling the pinch of price rise in the country, a video has surfaced on social media where a Union Minister's comment on 15 a piece corn cob – sold by a roadside seller in Madhya Pradesh – has become viral.

Union Minister of State in the ministry of Steel and BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste was recently seen bargaining for three corn cob pieces for a price of 45 and then saying – 'It's too expensive'. He himself has shared the video on Twitter.

Kulaste while bargaining said, " 45? It's too expensive." Following this, the seller replied with a smile, "It's the standard rate. I didn't quote an inflated price because you were travelling by a car."

To which Kulaste replied, "Corns are available for free here." Later he paid the amount to the shop owner.

Informing about the incident, Kulaste took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Going from Seoni to Mandla today. Tasted the local corn. All of us should purchase food items from local farmers and shopkeepers. This will ensure employment for them, and unadulterated goods."

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress and other parties hit out at him. "He is so poor that 15 for a piece of corn is too expensive for him. Image the situation of ordinary citizens," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Congress' media department chairman KK Mishra.

