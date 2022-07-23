Central minister bargains for ₹15/corn, calls it 'too expensive'; watch video1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Opposition Congress and other parties hit out at Faggan Singh Kulaste for trying to bargain with a roadside cornseller.
Amid the common citizens feeling the pinch of price rise in the country, a video has surfaced on social media where a Union Minister's comment on ₹15 a piece corn cob – sold by a roadside seller in Madhya Pradesh – has become viral.