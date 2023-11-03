Central panel report on 'useless' dam sparks war of words in poll-bound Telangana
The Medigadda barrage in Telangana may have to be rebuilt as it is deemed 'useless unless fully rehabilitated' by a central panel on dam safety.
Sections of the Medigadda barrage in Telangana sank into the Godavari river last month, prompting a massive row in the poll-bound state. A central panel on dam safety has now deemed the structure “useless unless fully rehabilitated" and suggested that the whole barrage may have to be rebuilt. The situation has also prompted a war of words as Telangana heads for Assembly elections.