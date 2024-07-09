Maharashtra: Central Railway announces 64 special trains for Ashadhi Ekadashi; check full schedule

  • Lakhs of devotees from all parts of Maharashtra visit the temple of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Updated9 Jul 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi left Dehu for Pandharpur on Friday for Ashadhi Wari on June 28. 2024.
The Central Railway (CR) on Tuesday announced a list of 64 special trains on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July 17.

“To facilitate devotees travelling for Ashadi Ekadashi, 64 special trains will be operated,” said Central Railway in a post on X.

The Railways also asked devotees to visit http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. for detailed information and schedules.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from all parts of Maharashtra, chanting hymns of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram, undertake the pilgrimage to Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where they converge on Ashadhi Ekadashi to visit the temple of Lord Vitthal.

No toll for vehicles carrying devotees

The Maharashtra government on July 3 announced a toll exemption for the vehicles carrying devotees to the temple town of Pandharpur

—  The toll waiver is applicable from July 3 to July 21, a government notification issued to this effect said. 

— Light and heavy vehicles carrying the pilgrims and devotees will be exempted from paying toll. Such vehicles will be given stickers and passes, it said. 

— The authorities have been asked to maintain highway security patrolling near the toll booths. 

— The government also directed the authorities to get the roads and highways to Pandharpur, including the Sion-Panvel highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Bangalore national highway, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Satara-Solapur highways, repaired.

Palhi to reach on July 17

The 'palkhis' of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dhyaneshwar will reach Pandharpur's Lord Vithoba temple on July 17. 

The journey, in which thousands of devotees take part, is called ‘wari’ (pilgrimage on foot).

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 08:55 PM IST
