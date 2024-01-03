'No new posting info': Railways official transferred weeks after disclosing PM Modi's selfie booth cost: Report
CPRO Dr Shivraj Manaspure was unexpectedly transferred from his post without any reason given. This came just a month after he revealed the cost of PM Modi's 3D selfie booths at railway stations in response to an RTI request
Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr. Shivraj Manaspure on 29 December was unexpectedly transferred from his post without giving any reason for his transfer or informing him about his new posting, a report by Times of India stated.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message