Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr. Shivraj Manaspure on 29 December was unexpectedly transferred from his post without giving any reason for his transfer or informing him about his new posting, a report by Times of India stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This unexpected transfer came just a month after Manaspure revealed the price of PM Modi's 3D selfie booths at railway stations last month in answer to an RTI request from social activist Ajay Bose.

In the RTI filed by Bose, he sought information on the cost of building PM Modi's 3D selfie booths from five Railway zones, namely, the Central Railway, Western Railway, Northern Railway, North Western Railway and the Southern Railway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, Bose received a reply only from the Central Railway whereas none of the other divisions responded at the expense of setting up both temporary and permanent booths.

What information did Central Railway give on PM Modi's selfie booth? As per the TOI report, the information from CR stated that there were 20 permanent and 30 temporary selfie booths set up at various stations in the divisions of Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Bhusawal, and Solapur.

Giving information on the cost of the booths, CR stated the cost of each permanent booth excluding taxes at Category C stations was ₹6.25 lakhs while each temporary booth at Category A stations costed ₹1.25 lakhs, with all costs approved by the Central Bureau of Communication, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, this unexpected transfer came just seven months after Dr Shivraj Manaspure took over as CPRO at Central Railway in May last year. Earlier on 16 December, Manaspure was also honoured with 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023 by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, News Station report stated.

Coming back to the TOI report, Swapnil D Nila has now replaced Manaspure as Central Railways' CPRO. Currently, the reason for his unexpected transfer is allegedly linked to the RTI reply, however, Bose said that the information was provided by Deputy General Manager Abhay Mishra and not Manaspure. Speaking to TOI, Nila has also refuted any connection between Manaspure's transfer and the RTI response while officials referred this a "a top-level decision".

Earlier on 26 December, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called setting up of "selfie booths" at railway stations with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "brazen waste" of taxpayers' money as opposition states await MGNREGA funds. In a post on X, Kharge said, “Self-obsessed promotion by Modi govt knows NO bounds!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Self-obsessed promotion by Modi Govt knows NO bounds! Absolutely brazen waste of taxpayers’ money by installing Modi ji’s 3D selfie points at Railway Stations. Earlier, the blood and sacrifice of our brave soldiers was politically used by ordering the Armed Forces to install 822 such selfie points with a prominent cut-out of Modi ji," Kharge had said in his post on X.

