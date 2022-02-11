The Central Railway (CR) has good news for all those who commute via Mumbai's suburban local trains. They can now watch movies, TV shows and education programmes on these local trains for free during their travel.

This has been made possible with the launch of a new "content-on-demand" infotainment service by the Central Railway (CR). For this, the Central Railway has tied up with Margo Network Pvt Ltd to provide a “content-on-demand" infotainment service via SugarBox Network's mobile app.

A device has been installed on each coach offering the 'infotainment services', while work on installing the same on other local trains will be completed soon.

Shri Anil kumar Lahoti, GM_CRly had a first hand experience of 'Content on Demand-Infotainment Service' provided in 10 Suburban Local Trains by Central Railway & @SugarboxN.

"Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, GM_CRly had a first-hand experience of 'Content on Demand-Infotainment Service' provided in 10 Suburban Local Trains by Central Railway & @SugarboxN. This initiative by CR through Non-Fare Revenue will provide a digital experience for commuters," the Central Railway said in a tweet.

The service provider has installed a device in each coach and the work for installing it on other suburban locals was underway.

For a start, the infotainment service was enabled on 10 out of 165 suburban local trains today. To enjoy the service, commuters must download the Sugar Box mobile app on their devices. After typing their mobile number and receiving an OTP (one-time-password), they'll be able to enjoy the free infotainment content, an official release said.

No internet connection will be required to access the mobile app, the release said, adding that the service for 165 suburban trains will fetch the CR ₹8.17 crore in five years, he said.

From April 2021 to January 2022, the Central Railway's non-fare revenue grew at 295 per cent to ₹22.57 crore. “This was a win-win for passengers, the railways and the service provider," the CR's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

With PTI inputs

