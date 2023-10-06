A major untoward incident was averted on the Pune-Mumbai Railway lines on 6 October when boulders were spotted by the officials on the track.

According to details, the incident happened on Friday at around 3.40 pm at the Pune-Mumbai upline, where officials located big boulders at five different locations. Commenting on the incident, CPRO Central Railway Shivaji Manaspure said, "The incident happened today at around 3:40 PM at the Pune-Mumbai upline. We averted a mishap at five different locations big boulders were noticed...Meanwhile, our patrolling team was already in the section. The team found that at five different locations, boulders were kept on the track. Intention could be some anti-social pending. The team immediately removed them. We are searching the nearby locations...Our police are trying to find out the cause..." The video which was probably shot by some railway officials, shows big boulders lying on the tracks. The viral video is around 1 minute 35 seconds in duration.

The incident took place just four days after North Western Railway (NWR) officials averted an accident as an alert crew of the Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express applied brakes to stop the train as they saw stones and some fish plates were kept on the railway track by some unknown miscreants.

ALSO READ: Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express averts accident as driver spots stones, rod on railway tracks | Watch

An iron hook has been placed on the track a little ahead of the train. At a short distance, rebars have been laid on both sides of the right track of the train. Some stones are also kept between the two bars.

He said the alert loco pilot immediately stopped the train, removed the obstruction, and informed higher officials.

The official said Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force officials inspected the spot and added that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!