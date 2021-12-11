Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Check out application process, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The railway will recruit candidates for 5/4 and 3/2 level posts. Candidates can apply via rrccr.com, which is the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Central Railway has invited applications for 21 posts of levels 5/4 and 3/2 against the sports quota. Those interested in applying for these posts can do so via rrccr.com, which is the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell. The registration process for the recruitment of these 21 posts will start on December 13 and go on till December 27, 2021.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Central Railway has invited applications for 21 posts of levels 5/4 and 3/2 against the sports quota. Those interested in applying for these posts can do so via rrccr.com, which is the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell. The registration process for the recruitment of these 21 posts will start on December 13 and go on till December 27, 2021.
Check out the eligibility criteria and the selection process:
The selection process will comprise trail and after trail of candidates. The railways will select only those who will secure 25 or more of the total 40 marks. Thereafter, they will be assessed for the next stage of recruitment.
The selection process will comprise trail and after trail of candidates. The railways will select only those who will secure 25 or more of the total 40 marks. Thereafter, they will be assessed for the next stage of recruitment.
Application fee: Candidates will have to pay ₹500 as application fees. The railway notification says it will refund ₹400 of those who'll be eligible and will appear in the trail. The application fee is ₹250 for those belonging to the SC/ST/ex-serviceman/PwD or women category.
Application fee: Candidates will have to pay ₹500 as application fees. The railway notification says it will refund ₹400 of those who'll be eligible and will appear in the trail. The application fee is ₹250 for those belonging to the SC/ST/ex-serviceman/PwD or women category.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!