The central railway will be carrying out mega block starting from January 2 on Kalva-Diwa railway stations, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling on this route. According to the Central Railway's notification, the infrastructure block on Kalva-Diva slow corridor is for the 5th and 6th line work.

It will be a 24-hour mega block from 2 AM of January 2 to 2 AM of January 3. Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, and Thakruli stations during the block.

Besides, the semi-fast railway train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan will be diverted on the fast railway line between Kalyan and Mulund and will not halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, and Kalva railway stations.

“Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, and Thakurli railway station are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivli, and Kalyan station," informed Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway to Hindustan Times.

Railway administration has also arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Transport Undertakings.

"After the block Up and Dn slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Dn slow line through rail fly over and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station.

A total of 14 outstation trains will be cancelled during the block period, three outstation trains will be cancelled on Saturday, nine trains on Sunday, and two trains will be cancelled on Monday. Four outstation trains will also be short terminated.

