The Central Railway (CR) will run 14 unreserved special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers traveling on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary, which is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, on December 6, according to the news agency PTI.

Of these 14 special trains, 3 trains will run from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), 6 from CSMT Mumbai/ Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur, 2 between Kalaburagi and CSMT, 2 between Solapur and CSMT and one from Ajni to CSMT, the Central Railways said in a press statement.

Besides, the Railway has decided to augment train no 11401 CSMT-Adilabad Express departing on December 6, with one general second class coach for the benefit of passengers traveling on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the statement read.

The South Central Railway will also run a special train from Adilabad to Mumbai which will be notified in due course, it added.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Take a look at schedule of special trains

1. Special train No. 01262 will leave Nagpur at 23.55 hrs on 4.12.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 15.30 hrs next day.

2. Special train No. 01264 will leave Nagpur at 08.00 hrs on 5.12.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 23.45 hrs same day.

3. Special train No.01266 will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs on 5.12.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 10.55 hrs next day.

4. Special train No. 01249 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.45 hrs on 6.12.2022 and arrive Ajni at 09.30 hrs next day.

5. Special train No. 01251 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 18.35 hrs on 6.12.2022 and arrive Sewagram at 10.30 hrs next day.

6. Special train No. 01253 will leave Dadar at 00.40 hrs on 7.12.2022 (midnight of 6/7.12.2022) and arrive Ajni at 15.55 hrs same day.

7. Special train No. 01255 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 12.35 hrs on 7.12 2022 and arrive Nagpur at 03.00 hrs next day.

8. Special train No. 01257 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 18.35 hrs on 8.12.2022 and arrive Nagpur at 12.10 hrs next day.

9. Special train No. 01259 will leave Dadar at 00.40 hrs on 8.12.2022(midnight of 7/8.12.2022) and arrive Ajni at 15.55 hrs same day.

10. Special train No. 01245 will leave Kalaburagi at 18.30 hrs on 5.12.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hrs next day.

11. Special train No. 01246 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.25 on 7.12.2022 (midnight of 6/7.12.2022) and arrive Kalaburagi at 11.30 hrs same day.

12. Special train No. 01247 will leave Solapur at 22.20 hrs on 5.12.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 08.20 hrs next day.

13. Special train No. 01248 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.25 on 7.12.2022 (midnight of 6/7.12.2022) and arrive Solapur at 09.00 hrs same day.

14. Superfast special train No. 02040 will leave Ajni at 13.30 hrs on 7.12.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

For more information, passengers are advised to visit on the official website of Central Railway.

Every year, thousands of people converge at Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai, where Ambedkar's last rites were performed, to pay homage to the chief architect of the Constitution on his death anniversary from all over Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

(With PTI inputs)