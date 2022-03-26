Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations have been hit due to maintenance and construction work undertaken by the central railway, which has caused huge inconvenience to passengers. The delay in operations towards CSMT is up to 10 minutes on the slow railway line and 20 minutes on the fast line, Hindustan Times reported.
Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations have been hit due to maintenance and construction work undertaken by the central railway, which has caused huge inconvenience to passengers. The delay in operations towards CSMT is up to 10 minutes on the slow railway line and 20 minutes on the fast line, Hindustan Times reported.
There are 41 caution orders that have been imposed on the central railway amid the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva stations. These orders also include a speed limit, which is causing delays in operations of local train services.
There are 41 caution orders that have been imposed on the central railway amid the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva stations. These orders also include a speed limit, which is causing delays in operations of local train services.
Under these orders, the speed limit for local trains has been fixed at 15-75 kmph, which also leads to the bunching of trains. It is expected that the speed restrictions will be lifted as soon as the CR completes its track work.
Under these orders, the speed limit for local trains has been fixed at 15-75 kmph, which also leads to the bunching of trains. It is expected that the speed restrictions will be lifted as soon as the CR completes its track work.
“Various maintenance works are being carried out in different sections for which caution orders have been imposed. These orders are temporary and will be relaxed as soon as the work finishes," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway, told the news daily.
“Various maintenance works are being carried out in different sections for which caution orders have been imposed. These orders are temporary and will be relaxed as soon as the work finishes," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway, told the news daily.
Indian Railways cancels 222 trains today:-
Indian Railways cancels 222 trains today:-
In another news, the Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled nearly 222 trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. Besides, 54 trains have been partially cancelled on Saturday.
In another news, the Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled nearly 222 trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. Besides, 54 trains have been partially cancelled on Saturday.
According to a report, the trains were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, and Bihar.
According to a report, the trains were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, and Bihar.
Some of the trains that have been cancelled include Nokaro STL City, HDB-NJP passenger special train, Ratnagiri-Madgaon, among others.
Some of the trains that have been cancelled include Nokaro STL City, HDB-NJP passenger special train, Ratnagiri-Madgaon, among others.