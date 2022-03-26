Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: Local trains delayed due to central railways' caution orders; passengers hit

Mumbai: Local trains delayed due to central railways' caution orders; passengers hit

These orders are temporary and will be relaxed as soon as the work finishes. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Livemint

  • There are 41 caution orders that have been imposed on the central railway amid the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva stations

Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations have been hit due to maintenance and construction work undertaken by the central railway, which has caused huge inconvenience to passengers. The delay in operations towards CSMT is up to 10 minutes on the slow railway line and 20 minutes on the fast line, Hindustan Times reported.

Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations have been hit due to maintenance and construction work undertaken by the central railway, which has caused huge inconvenience to passengers. The delay in operations towards CSMT is up to 10 minutes on the slow railway line and 20 minutes on the fast line, Hindustan Times reported.

There are 41 caution orders that have been imposed on the central railway amid the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva stations. These orders also include a speed limit, which is causing delays in operations of local train services.

There are 41 caution orders that have been imposed on the central railway amid the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva stations. These orders also include a speed limit, which is causing delays in operations of local train services.

Under these orders, the speed limit for local trains has been fixed at 15-75 kmph, which also leads to the bunching of trains. It is expected that the speed restrictions will be lifted as soon as the CR completes its track work.

Under these orders, the speed limit for local trains has been fixed at 15-75 kmph, which also leads to the bunching of trains. It is expected that the speed restrictions will be lifted as soon as the CR completes its track work.

“Various maintenance works are being carried out in different sections for which caution orders have been imposed. These orders are temporary and will be relaxed as soon as the work finishes," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway, told the news daily.

“Various maintenance works are being carried out in different sections for which caution orders have been imposed. These orders are temporary and will be relaxed as soon as the work finishes," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway, told the news daily.

Indian Railways cancels 222 trains today:-

Indian Railways cancels 222 trains today:-

In another news, the Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled nearly 222 trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. Besides, 54 trains have been partially cancelled on Saturday.

In another news, the Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled nearly 222 trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. Besides, 54 trains have been partially cancelled on Saturday.

According to a report, the trains were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, and Bihar.

According to a report, the trains were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, and Bihar.

Some of the trains that have been cancelled include Nokaro STL City, HDB-NJP passenger special train, Ratnagiri-Madgaon, among others.

Some of the trains that have been cancelled include Nokaro STL City, HDB-NJP passenger special train, Ratnagiri-Madgaon, among others.

 

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!