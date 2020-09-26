The Central Railways has transported around 25.46 million tonnes of goods successfully from March 23 to September 23, informed the Central Railway in a statement.

The Central Railway ran 10,150 goods trains carrying coal, food grains, sugar, petroleum products, fertilisers, containers, iron and steel, cement, and onions among others.

"In terms of wagon loads, it turned out 4,85,202 wagons from March 23rd to September 23rd. During this period on an average 2,623 wagons of freight have been loaded daily," it stated.

According to the statement, the Central Railway carried 1,83,538 wagons of coal, 5,810 wagons of food grains and sugar, 22,652 wagons of fertilisers and 7,323 wagons of onions.

In addition, it also carried 47,384 wagons of petroleum products, 13,053 wagons of iron and steel and 31,251 wagons of cement.

Railways further informed that a multidisciplinary Business Development Unit at zonal and divisional levels on Central Railway has also been formed. The unit shall frequently interact with trade and industry to generate more traffic for the railways.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

