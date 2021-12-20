Central taxes on petrol, diesel contributed 4.55 tn to exchequer in 2020-21

NEW DELHI : Central taxes on petrol and diesel contributed ₹4.55 trillion to the union government’s exchequer in the last financial year, with the states collecting ₹2.02 trillion as sales tax/ value-added tax (VAT) in 2020-21.

This comes in the backdrop of high transportation fuel prices even as the government reduced ‘central excise duty’ on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10, respectively, on 3 November. It was followed by a reduction in VAT on fuel by many states.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the details of the contribution of the petroleum sector to Central exchequer during the last five years," union petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Major oil consumers, including India, have been unsuccessfully trying to persuade the Opec-plus grouping, comprising 23 countries, that rising crude prices will have an impact on global economic recovery. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has agreed to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic oil reserves in coordination with other major consumers, including the US, China, Japan and South Korea.

Petrol and diesel were selling at ₹95.41 and ₹86.67 per litre, respectively, in Delhi at Indian Oil Corp. Ltd outlets on Monday. The global oil prices have come down a bit with Brent trading at $71.26 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $68.07 a barrel at press time due to Omicron concerns. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $76.17 per barrel on 17 December.

State-run Indian oil companies have also started importing crude oil from the USA, Russia, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Guyana, Norway, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Libya and Nigeria. This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government working on diversifying the country’s energy basket with crude oil supplies from non-Opec sources. India has said that it will source crude oil from any country, that offers cheaper and favourable terms.

India is dependent on imports to meet 85% of its oil demand and 55% of its natural gas requirements. The Opec accounts for a majority of India’s crude oil imports and around 40% of global production. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20, and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

