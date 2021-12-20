Central taxes on petrol, diesel contributed 4.55 tn to exchequer in 2020-21

Petrol and diesel were selling at ₹95.41 and ₹86.67 per litre, respectively, in Delhi at Indian Oil Corp. Ltd outlets on Monday. The global oil prices have come down a bit with Brent trading at $71.26 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $68.07 a barrel at press time due to Omicron concerns. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $76.17 per barrel on 17 December.