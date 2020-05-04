NEW DELHI: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has said West Bengal has the highest covid-19 mortality rate in the country at 12.8%, signalling mounting trouble for the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The IMCT’s report, which was submitted to the Union home ministry on Monday, comes in the wake of the team having spent a tumultuous two weeks in the state, with the Centre repeatedly warning the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for not cooperating in the containment and tracking exercise.

In its letter to the chief secretary of West Bengal on Monday, the IMCT raised questions on the state’s method of tracking covid patients, and also alleged lack of transparency in the exercise.

“All deaths of covid patients would be indicated in daily statistics and death certificate would be issued at the hospital with the committee of doctors examining a random sample. This is a big step towards transparency," adding that “it raises the total death count of covid patients in the state to 105 on 30 April," the IMCT’s letter said, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

The IMCT has also raised questions over the effectiveness of the measures taken by the state to tackle the pandemic, adding that “the total number of 816 covid patients, the mortality rate of 12.8% is by far the highest in the country. This extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing and weak surveillance and tracking."

While the IMCT had, in April , written to the state's chief secretary seeking details about the Tablighi Jamaat attendees, many of whom were found to have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team alleged that the state government had refused to cooperate.

The IMCT had also submitted a list of 37 questions to the state government pertaining to its containment measures. However, on Monday, it also accused the state government of obfuscating facts pertaining to the pandemic.

In its letter, the IMCT has stated that, “a discrepancy has been brought out in the number of covid cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communications with the government of India. The bulletin on 30 April showed active covid cases as 572, discharged after treatment 139 and expired due to covid 33, making it a total of 744." It added further that in a communication to the Union health secretary from the state’s principal health secretary, the total number of cases was “indicated to be 931, leading to a discrepancy of 187 cases".

“The state needs to be transparent and consistent in reporting figures and not down play the spread of the virus," the IMCT said, adding that even though the state government had claimed a very high level of daily surveillance in the containment zones, “no database was shown or results made available," with the committee stating that during the course of its stay in the state, over 50 lakh people had been surveyed across four districts.

“...the IMCT repeatedly sought support of the state government for field visits and interactions with the public, health professionals and state functionaries. The IMCT also sought a meeting with the principal secretaries of these departments. However, it could only interact with the principal health secretary via video conference on 23 April," the team said.

The committee also added that “the state government has taken an antagonistic view to the IMCT and has not supported the IMCT in the performance of its duties," adding that “this contrasts sharply with the experience of the IMCTs deputed to other states at the same time..."

