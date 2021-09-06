NEETU CHANDRA SHARMA , NEW DELHI : The Central Team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that was deputed to Kozhikode on Sunday, in the wake of Nipah outbreak in that district on Monday submitted its report of investigation.

Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary in a letter written to Dr. V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, based on the first report submitted by the Central Team, shared the recommendations for the State for further follow up action.

The Central Team has so far attended meetings with the Minister for Forests and Wild Life as well as Health Minister of government of Kerala. The Central Team has carried out field investigations along with District Surveillance Officer and other officials.

It has also visited the epi-centre, house of the 12 year old male diseased child, interacted with family members, neighbours, field health functionaries, ward members, local elected representatives, auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), ASFIAs and has reviewed the event based surveillance in the community, Bhushan said.

The union health secretary said that both the hospital based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. “Awareness needs to be created among the field formations for early detection of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/ Respiratory Distress and risk communicated to the public. Active search for cases needs to be undertaken in the containment area, as per the micro plan provided by the Central Team. The nearby districts of Kannur, Malappurum and Wayanad need to be alerted," said Bhushan in the letter.

“The district authorities must identify primary and secondary contacts and prepare line listing of high risk and low risk contacts. All high risk contacts may be moved to identified facility quarantine and observed for symptoms. Presently, NIV, Alleppy is providing laboratory support. In accordance with the request of the State Govt., DG, ICMR has initiated action to establish point of care testing at VRDL Kozhikode," he said.

The union health ministry said that government Medical College, Kozhikode has been identified as the treatment centre. Adequate number of single room isolation facility, negative pressure ICU may be earmarked as stand by. A referral system be established along with earmarked ambulances and trained staff. Adequate stock of Ribaverin (antiviral) and Personal Protective Equipment need to be maintained at the district level. ICMR is exploring the feasibility of getting appropriate monoclonal antibodies for treatment Purpose, the central government said.

A 24 x 7 Control Room need to be set up for daily reporting and sharing information with the media. Coordination with Animal Health and Wild Life Department and other field officers may be initiated to trap and collect samples from fruit bats for virological studies and other associated measures, Bhushan said in his letter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.