Central team submits report on Nipah outbreak in Kerala

The union health secretary said that both the hospital based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. “Awareness needs to be created among the field formations for early detection of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/ Respiratory Distress and risk communicated to the public. Active search for cases needs to be undertaken in the containment area, as per the micro plan provided by the Central Team. The nearby districts of Kannur, Malappurum and Wayanad need to be alerted," said Bhushan in the letter.

