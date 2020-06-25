A central team constituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday and Saturday to take stock of the covid-19 situation in the states.

The team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary will interact with the State officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of covid-19, the union health ministry said on Thursday. Maharashtra is bearing the maximum burden of the disease with 142900 covid-19 cases and 6739 deaths. Telangana has recorded over 10444 cases and 225 deaths while Gujarat had 28943 cases and 1735 deaths. India as on Thursday recorded over 16986 covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 474499. With 407 deaths in the country in last 24 hours the toll neared 14913.

“Presently, there are 1,86,514 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. Cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world’s 120.21 cases/lakh. Also, death/lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths/lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths/lakh," said the union health ministry in a statement.

Ramping up the testing facilities for the coronavirus across the country, India now has 1007 diagnostic labs. This includes 734 in the government sector and 273 private labs. From limited covid-19 tests in Jan 2020, 2,07,871 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to more than 75 lakhs at 75,60,782, the government said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 covid-19 patients have been cured. “So far, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured of the highly infectious disease taking the recovery rate to 57.43%, the government said.

