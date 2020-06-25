The team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary will interact with the State officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of covid-19, the union health ministry said on Thursday. Maharashtra is bearing the maximum burden of the disease with 142900 covid-19 cases and 6739 deaths. Telangana has recorded over 10444 cases and 225 deaths while Gujarat had 28943 cases and 1735 deaths. India as on Thursday recorded over 16986 covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 474499. With 407 deaths in the country in last 24 hours the toll neared 14913.