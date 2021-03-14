No central team was needed to probe the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze .

"I believe Sachin Vaze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It is the responsibility of the Mumbai police to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," said Raut.

He stated that although the state administration respects the NIA, the Mumbai police was capable of handling the case too.

"Mumbai police and the anti-terrorism squad are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise the police. It creates instability in the state and pressure on Mumbai police and administration," added the minister.

The statements came hours after Vaze's arrest, who will be presented before the court by the NIA on Sunday.

Vaze was summoned to the agency's Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am to record his statement.

"Sachin Vaze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," news agency ANI reports quoting an official statement of NIA.

He was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908.

The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane on 5 March.

Vaze is also being probed for Hiran's death.

On 25 February, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside.

