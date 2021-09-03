Central Universities will fill up 6,000 vacant posts by October, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. He held a meeting with Vice Chancellors of Central Universities through video conferencing.

Addressing the participants, Pradhan said universities are cradles of creativity, innovation and opportunities. "The New Education Policy- 2020 will play a crucial role in placing India at the top of the emerging new world order and, as custodians of India’s destiny, our universities should fulfil their responsibilities outlined in the NEP," he said.

The minister stressed on making education a lot more vibrant and holistic and establishing India as a knowledge superpower through NEP. He also said that higher education institutions are key catalysts for promoting socio-economic development and for realising aspirations and national goals.

He appealed that universities should popularise and promote learning in Indian languages, and cultural heritage of India.

Pradhan also encouraged Central Universities to work on mission-mode to fill-up the 6,000 vacant posts by October, 2021. He urged them to create a framework for alumni endowment.

The minister expressed his happiness to learn about the best practices of Central Universities and on several matters of importance, including filling up of general and reserved vacancies, education during Covid, online learning and status of NEP implementation.

The Minister exhorted the Universities to come with the strategies for making India fully literate, as well as to contribute helping the country to meet its Nutrition Challenge during ‘Poshan Month’ as a mark of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

The VCs were also requested to encourage Sports in their Universities, thereby promoting a sporting culture in the country. The VCs were encouraged to make their students Job Creators by promoting innovation and research in their campuses. NEP from this academic year itself.

