As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue today, the Delhi Traffic Police made special arrangements for the traffic in the city. The event is expected to witness huge participation, particularly by children. The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform citizens about the traffic updates in the capital on Thursday.

“The inauguration of Central Vista under #AmritMahotsav on Sept 08, 2022 shall witness huge participation particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event. Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements for the convenience of public," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

General traffic will be diverted between 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM from Tilak Marg , Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg , Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, K.G. Marg and Copernicus Marg.

The roads which are expected to witness high traffic volume are W-Point, Roundabout Claridges Hotel, Mathura Road, Man Singh Road, Ashoka Road, Roundabout MINP, O-Point, Janpath, Prithvi Raj Road, Firoz Shah Road, Akbar Road, Roundabout Mandi House, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Sikandra Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and R/A Windsor Place.

Delhi Transport Commission (DTC) buses will also be diverted between 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM from Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road - ISBT, ISBT-T' Point, South Foot of Moolchand flyover, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, I.P. Flyover- Vikas Marg, Ring Road - Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari - R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIMS Flyover, Neela Gumbad and Ashram Chowk.

Delhi Traffic Police also requested DTC to provide ‘Park and Ride facility’ from Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium to C- Hexagon.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the renamed ‘Kartavya Path’ (erstwhile Rajpath). The Prime Minister will also unveil a 28 feet statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and a four-day festival will also begin at the revamped location.