Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Central Vista: DDA proposes land use change of 2 plots likely to house new PMO
The atrium of Parliament House.

Central Vista: DDA proposes land use change of 2 plots likely to house new PMO

1 min read . 12:33 AM IST PTI

The DDA has proposed changing the land use of two plots of 9.5 acres each located between Motilal Nehru Marg and K Kamraj Marg (plot 38), and between Dalhousie Road and Tu-Tu Road (plot 36) from recreational use to a government office in the Masterplan for Delhi-2021.

The DDA has proposed to change the land use of four plots including two that are likely to be used for the construction of the new Prime Minister's Office as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The DDA has proposed to change the land use of four plots including two that are likely to be used for the construction of the new Prime Minister's Office as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

In its public notice issued last week, the DDA has proposed changing the land use of two plots of 9.5 acres each located between Motilal Nehru Marg and K Kamraj Marg (plot 38), and between Dalhousie Road and Tu-Tu Road (plot 36) from recreational use (district park) to government office in the Masterplan for Delhi-2021.

The new PMO is likely to come up on these two plots.

In the notice, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited suggestions or objections from the public for a period of 30 days.

The DDA has also proposed changing the land use of a 12.8 acre plot located between Dalhousie Road and Tyagraj Road (plot 30B) and 6.54 acre in Chandrawal, near Civil Lines (Pocket A, B) from government office and residential respectively to recreational (district park).

The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and a new Vice-President Enclave. PTI BUN RHL

