The estimated project cost of Executive Enclave that will house a new prime minister's office (PMO) will house a new prime minister's office (PMO) has gone up by over ₹100 crore after CPWD floated a fresh tender canceling its earlier one. Now, the total estimated cost will be around ₹1,316 crore. As per the earlier tender, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) estimated the cost of construction and maintenance of the Executive Enclave at ₹1,160.17 crore.

CPWD said the marginal rise in the estimated cost occurred due to the increased scope of work under the project, including additional information and communication technologies (ICT) components

Apart from the PMO, the executive enclave will house the Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat. 'India House' will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

Potential bidders can submit pre-qualification documents

According to the new bid document issued earlier this week, the project's estimated cost for construction and five-year maintenance contract is ₹1,316 crore. Potential bidders can submit pre-qualification documents by June 8 and the contractor will have to complete the work within 24 months, it states.

How big is the project?

The total area of the project is 85,282 square metres. There will be 38 watch-towers, active component of ICT and about seven entry and exit gates along with complete security systems were added the list of works.

The new PMO will have three floors having a floor height of 4.75 metres, in addition to the basement and ground floor, and the new Cabinet Secretariat and NSCS will have the same building structure.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.