The estimated project cost of Executive Enclave that will house a new prime minister's office (PMO) will house a new prime minister's office (PMO) has gone up by over ₹100 crore after CPWD floated a fresh tender canceling its earlier one. Now, the total estimated cost will be around ₹1,316 crore. As per the earlier tender, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) estimated the cost of construction and maintenance of the Executive Enclave at ₹1,160.17 crore.

