The Delhi High Court will decide on Monday (May 31) whether to allow the continuation of construction of the Central Vista Project in the national capital during the prevailing Covid pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, which had been hearing a plea for halting the ongoing construction work during the Covid pandemic, has fixed May 31 for delivery of its judgment on it.

The court had reserved its judgment on May 17 on the joint plea by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker. The two had contended in their plea that the project was not an essential activity and can be put on hold for time being.

During the May 17 hearing, the Centre had termed the plea as a "facade" or a "disguise", aimed at stalling the project. The petitioners on the other hand had contended they were only interested in the safety of workers at the site and citizens living in the area.

Terming the Central Vista project as "central fortress of death" and comparing it to "Auschwitz", the petitioners' counsel Sidharth Luthra had contended that the Centre's claim on the availability of medical facilities, testing centre and other amenities on the site were all false. He had said only empty tents have been pitched at the site and there were no beds for workers to stay or sleep there.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said the petitioners cannot decide what is the safe timeline for completing the project and the company has to finish it by November so that the Republic Day parade can be held on the Rajpath.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd, which has been awarded the tender for the project, had also opposed the plea, saying it lacks bonafide and the company was taking care of its workforce.

The Central Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the Prime Minister and the Vice-President. It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries’ offices.

