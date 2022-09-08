Central Vista inauguration LIVE updates: Security beefed up amidst Kartavya Path inauguration
- Central Vista inauguration: PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the ‘Kartavya Path’ and a 28-ft Netaji statue in Delhi on 8 September
Central Vista inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly christened ‘Kartavya Path’ on 8 September, Thursday, as part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue. The Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. PM Modi is also set to inaugurate a 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on Thursday.
A team of sculptors spent 26,000 man-hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to be unveiled at the India Gate, from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT, the Culture Ministry said on Wednesday.
A 100-ft-long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed for this giant granite stone to travel 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi, it said.
According to the advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the Centre's "lack of decency" in sending an invite to her through an undersecretary for the unveiling ceremony of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue in New Delhi.
Banerjee also noted that an undersecretary "is not supposed to write to a CM inviting him or her".
Earlier, Netaji’s nearly 80-year-old daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, who lives in Germany, had said that she, too, would not be able to attend the ceremony, having received the invitation on a short notice.
Pfaff also said that she would want to meet the PM to discuss “the conditions and procedures" for bringing back Netaji’s remains to India from Renkoji Temple in Japan.
People who wish to visit revamped Central Vista can avail e-bus services which the Delhi Metro will run for a week from Friday, 9 September.
Visitors can board the buses from Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place (near Palika Bazaar parking) and JLN Stadium.
The electric buses will pick up the visitors from Bhairon Road and will drop off at Gate No.1 of the National Stadium facing C-Hexagon from where the India Gate or Central Vista can be accessed by walk
Twelve buses will be operated on the route. These buses will be available for visitors from 5 PM and the last pick up will be at 9 PM, the statement said.
Here is the detailed schedule of the Central Vista Avenue and Netaji statue inauguration
7 pm: PM Modi will arrive at the venue to unveil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statute
7:13pm: PM Modi will walk to the India Gate and around the fountain to the stepped plaza
7:17pm: PM Modi to will watch a performance with NDMC children at the stepped garden
7:22pm: Prime Minister is set to walk to the lawns through the Canal bridge
7:25pm: PM Modi to interact with the ‘Shramjeevis’
7:30pm: PM Modi to inaugurate the exhibition of ‘before and after of Kartavya Path’
7:45pm: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri' to deliver welcome speech
8:00pm: Audio visual - ‘Kartavya Path - Before & After' launch
8:05pm: PM Modi will depart after addressing the gathering.
