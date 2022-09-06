The inaugural function is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the event.
Owing to the inauguration of revamped Central Vista by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Delhi police have announced to put in place traffic restrictions in some parts of the city. Accordingly, a number of roads will be closed for general traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm on 8 September. Also, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from India Gate to Man Singh Road.
The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue an advisory for the government to direct non-essential staff to work from home, encourage maximum employees to use public transport and close offices after lunch
The inaugural function of Central Vista is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the event.
Check Traffic restrictions here:
Traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as -- Tilak Marg (From C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road).
Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to RoundAbout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said.
K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) from 6 pm to 9 pm, the advisory added.
Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.
Similarly, roundabout Windsor Place, roundabout Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, roundabout MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, roundabout Mandi House and Sikandra Road as these points and junctions are expected to witness a heavy volume of traffic.
The advisory stated keeping in view the large number of expected pedestrians who will be visiting Central Vista post-inauguration, diversion for buses will start at Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.
Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan.
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.
DTC has also been requested to organise a 'Park & Ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-Hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium.
After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9.
