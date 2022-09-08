Central Vista inaugurations: These Delhi roads will be closed today evening2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 04:23 PM IST
- From 6pm to 9pm traffic diverted from C hexagon and 10 feeder roads leading to it, Delhi police said
Owing to the inauguration of revamped Central Vista, heavy traffic restrictions have been put in place in some parts of the city today, Delhi police announced. The inaugural function of Central Vista is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the event.