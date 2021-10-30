Under the Central Vista project, the North and South blocks, situated at raisina Hill in the national capital Delhi will be converted into national museums, the Centre told Supreme Court.

The North block houses Ministry of Finance and the Home ministry while the South block houses the Prime Minister's office, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs. The two block located on the opposite sides of the great axis of Rajpath, cover nearly 27 acres housing government offices in Delhi.

The Centre also told the top court that all the ministries will be relocated in the Common Central Secretariat buildings which are being developed on of the Rajpath.

The Centre's statement was in response in response to a petition challenging the change in land use of a plot where the new official residences of the Vice-President and the Prime Minister are stipulated as part of the Central Vista project.

"North and South Blocks which cover nearly 27 acres and are proposed to be converted into National Museums showcasing 'India in making' prehistoric to present date. The museums will be open to the public at large and serve important public purposes," the Centre said in an affidavit.

It further said that the area of Plot No.1 is currently being used as government offices for almost 90 years now and no recreational activity (neighbourhood play area) exists as per actual ground conditions on Plot no. 1.

The Centre said considering the overall public purpose of the Central Vista and the overall vision behind the same, it has compensated and increased various public areas for the purpose of recreation and added numerous facilities in the overall Master Plan of Central Vista Project.

"It is submitted that the Six plots on the Central Vista with which the present issue relates to, housed structures which were built as temporary barracks or stables during the Second World War according to the needs and requirements of that time. As of today, these structures occupy an area of over 90 acres, including L&M Block near North Block (Plot No. 1), A&B Block near South Block, Plot No.30 on Tyagraj Marg, Plot No.36 & 38, Jamnagar House and Jodhpur House," the Centre said.

The affidavit said that precious pieces of land on the Vista are highly under-utilised and these structures mostly house Defence establishments, with some offices of other Ministries.

"Defence offices complexes i.e. buildings for Defence Offices have been constructed at Africa Avenue and KG Marg and the process of their shifting has already commenced. It is submitted that Hon'ble Vice President Residence has been proposed to be constructed on Plot No. 1 in Central Vista i.e. L & M Block near North Block.

"It is submitted that the Plot No. 1 of Central Vista is located on Church Road near Delhi Transport Corporation Central Secretariat Bus Terminal, New Delhi. The said site falls within Central Vista Area and Lutyens' Bungalow Zone. As per MPD-2021, the land use of the site was under Transportation (Bus Terminal/Parking) and Recreational (Neighbourhood Play) as per Zonal development of Zone-D, prepared under MPD-2001. That as a part of Redevelopment Master Plan of Central Vista, existing Vice President Residence is proposed to be relocated to the plot near North Block i.e. Plot No. 1," the Centre said.

This will in turn help ease the traffic situation in Central Vista as the movement of the Vice President will be mainly to the Parliament when in session, it said.

The notified land use of the site is residential now, the affidavit said.

The Centre submitted that the existing V P Residence plot shall then be made available for three Common Central Secretariat buildings which will form the Defense Enclave.

The proposed VP Residence will have all necessary, updated, latest technology-based security, Access Control, IT network for communication, facilities in terms of space to meet functional requirements, it said.

The affidavit submitted that all the central ministries will be relocated in the Common Central Secretariat buildings which are being developed on two sides of the Rajpath on the current footprints of different buildings.

It contended that there will be a loss of public recreational areas.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019, envisages a new triangular Parliament building with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

