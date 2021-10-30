Central Vista: North, South blocks to be converted into museums, says govt

"It is submitted that the Plot No. 1 of Central Vista is located on Church Road near Delhi Transport Corporation Central Secretariat Bus Terminal, New Delhi. The said site falls within Central Vista Area and Lutyens' Bungalow Zone. As per MPD-2021, the land use of the site was under Transportation (Bus Terminal/Parking) and Recreational (Neighbourhood Play) as per Zonal development of Zone-D, prepared under MPD-2001. That as a part of Redevelopment Master Plan of Central Vista, existing Vice President Residence is proposed to be relocated to the plot near North Block i.e. Plot No. 1," the Centre said.