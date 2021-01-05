OPEN APP
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI)
Central Vista Project gets Supreme Court's go-ahead

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 11:17 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Central Government's plan for construction of the Central Vista project and the government's proposal to construct a new Parliament in Lutyen's Delhi. "We hold that there are no infirmities in clearances given, change in land use," a three-judge bench of the court said in a majority verdict.

SC directed project proponent of Central Vista project to install smog tower and use anti-smog guns at all construction sites.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 under the project against which various pleas have been filed.

On December 7, last year the top court had allowed the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project on December 10 after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court decides the pending pleas on the issue.

Centre had told the bench that there would be only foundation stone-laying ceremony, and no construction, demolition or felling of trees would be done for the project as of now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone on December 10, last year, for the new Parliament building and the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of 971 crore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said on December 5, last year.

Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs has won the consultancy bid for the project to redevelop the Central Vista.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

