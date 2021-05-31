Subscribe
Home >News >India >Central Vista 'project of national importance', Delhi HC dismisses halt plea

Central Vista 'project of national importance', Delhi HC dismisses halt plea

New sign boards prohibiting videography and photography have been put up along with barricades near the India Gate lawns where work is underway on the Central Vista redevelopment project, in New Delhi,
1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Staff Writer

'It is an essential project of national importance. Public is vitally interested in the project,' the Court said.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a halt on the ongoing construction of the Central Vista Project in the national capital amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh dismissed a plea seeking to halt the project during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the petition was "motivated" and "not a genuine PIL". It imposed a cost of 1 lakh on the petitioners.

The court said under the contract awarded to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, work had to be completed by November 2021 and, therefore, it should to be allowed to continue.

It said the legality of the project was already upheld by the Supreme Court.

"It is an essential project of national importance. Public is vitally interested in the project," the Court said.

