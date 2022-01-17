"Visited Central Vista Avenue to review progress of the project. Despite the unprecedented rains a few days ago & the current Omicron outbreak, work is progressing on schedule," Puri tweeted.
Visited Central Vista Avenue to review progress of the project. Despite the unprecedented rains a few days ago & the current Omicron outbreak, work is progressing on schedule. pic.twitter.com/vFgtQQf0sB
Last week, Puri had said the recent record rainfall had cost the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project "a day or two, but not more".
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and a new vice president's enclave.