The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the construction work of the Central government's Central Vista project in the national capital amid the surge in Covid-19 cases as the matter is pending with the Delhi High Court.

"We hope and trust that the high court shall consider the prayer for an early hearing," the SC bench said.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari dismissed the petition saying that the HC was seized of the matter.

"We are of opinion that since the matter is pending before HC and the order challenged in this SLP [special leave petition] is only an adjournment, we would not be inclined to enter into the merits of the case. In given circumstances, we request Luthra to file it himself or through any other counsel, to make a request before the chief justice of HC on Monday to take up the matter as early as possible," the top court said.

'Central vista is criminal wastage'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi h attacked the Union government over the central vista project, terming it a "criminal wastage" and asked the dispensation to focus on people's lives.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

The CPWD, which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from ₹11,794 crore to ₹13,450 crore.

"Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people's lives at the centre -- not your blind arrogance to get a new house," he said on Twitter.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.