Tata Projects Limited and L&T Limited are among six infrastructure firms that have submitted technical bids for the construction of an executive enclave that will house the prime minister's office (PMO), said a government official on Wednesday.

The other four firms are Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, NCC Limited, PSP Projects Limited and Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited.

The official said the documents submitted by these six construction firms are being checked for their qualification to participate in the financial bids.

According to the CPWD's bid document, the project, which is being executed under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan, will be completed within 24 months at an estimated cost of ₹1,171 crore.

The executive enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security zone in Lutyens' Delhi.

It will have three floors each 4.75 metres high, in addition to the basement and ground floor. The new cabinet secretariat and national security council secretariat will have a similar structure.

“The (executive) enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different departments with supporting facilities. This will ensure prime security and excellent interconnectivity within the Enclave and with other offices in Central Vista," the CPWD document said.

"Relocating these departments will also ensure efficient security protocols for VIPs and VVIPs without disturbing daily movement of the public in and around the Central Vista," it added.

Vice-President enclave

The CPWD said on Tuesday that infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract for constructing a Vice-President Enclave under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Bokaro-based firm had quoted around ₹206 crore in the bid, which is 3.52 per cent lower than the estimated cost.

The proposed Vice-President Enclave will come up next to the North Block and Rashtrapati Bhavan, for which the CPWD had estimated a cost of around ₹214 crore. The project, which includes a residence for the Vice President and a secretariat, is expected to start next month and be over in 10 months.

Last month, infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro Limited had won the tender work for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

