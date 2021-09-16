The Central Vista will be ready to host next Republic Day parade in 2022, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. He said the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate here, will be completed within two-and-a-half months. The project will be ready in time to host the Republic Day parade in 2022, according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Puri also said that the Winter session of Parliament next year will take place in the new Parliament building.

"I would like to give you (PM) assurance that the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue will be completed in two-and-a-half months, where the Republic Day parade will be held (next year)," Puri said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of two new multi-storey office complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue for over 7,000 employees of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated these two new buildings. He slammed the critics of the Central Vista project for spreading “misinformation" and “lies".

"Those people who were after the Central Vista project were very conveniently silent on this aspect that construction of a place for 7,000 employees of the Defence Ministry and armed forces is part of the project because they knew that their idea of spreading misinformation and lies would be exposed when this comes to the fore," he said.

"But the country is seeing today what we are doing under Central Vista. These modern offices constructed at K G Marg and Africa Avenue will help in getting the work related to defence done effectively," he asserted.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor —envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and PMO, and a new Vice President's Enclave.

(With inputs from PTI)

